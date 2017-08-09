

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a sluggish note on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that North Korea would face fire and fury like the world has never seen before, if Pyongyang keeps threatening the United States.



The remarks followed a new report asserting that U.S. intelligence has assessed that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.



The major U.S. averages ended down about 0.2 percent overnight, with the Dow snapping a 10-day winning streak, as Trump's remarks added to concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.



Asian stocks are broadly lower, with Japanese markets leading regional losses, as the yen hit an eight-week high against the dollar in the face of rising geopolitical tensions.



Gold prices also rose on safe-haven demand while oil portrayed a mixed trend after the release of API inventory data.



In economic releases, Chinese consumer inflation fell short of market expectations, while factory gate inflation held steady for a third straight month in July, separate reports showed.



European markets shrugged off early losses to finish modestly higher on Tuesday despite disappointing trade data from both China and Germany.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index and France's CAC 40 rose about 0.2 percent each, the German DAX gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.1 percent.



