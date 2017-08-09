Visit-Hannover.com - Hanover's New International Web Presence!

HANOVER, Germany, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

18 new web portals have been launched to provide international guests and companies quick access to detailed information about Hanover.

Visitors to the new web pages of Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH (HMTG) are greeted by a large photograph of the picturesque north bank of the Maschsee Lake Festival. A large collection of keywords for quick access to relevant topics of interest appear just below the photograph. Categories include Trade Fairs and Conventions, Accommodations and Services, Economy and Business as well as Places of Interest and Events. These topic groupings provide visitors and international residents with quick access to relevant information -- in their native language.



(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/543262/Hannover_Marketing_and_Tourismus_GmbH___EU.jpg )



"These new Web pages in 18languages are a critical part of our international marketing strategy for Hanover. The pages feature a contemporary design and intuitive navigation and are particularly useful to visitors and exhibitors of international trade fairs and conventions", said Hans Christian Nolte, managing director of HMTG.

The large type used for the headers on the home page deliver an authentic, inspiring sense of Hanover. The headers are updated as needed to provide access to seasonal topics, current affairs, or country-specific events, such as linking to leading international trade fairs of partnering organizations.



All language versions feature responsive web design, enabling easy navigation on a PC, tablet, or smartphone.

To visit the new Hanover portal, go to: http://www.visit-hannover.com/en



Media contact:

Maike Scheunemann

Hannover Marketing und Tourismus GmbH

Vahrenwalder Straße 7, 30165 Hanover

Tel: +49-(0511)-1234-90-26

E-mail: presse@hannover-marketing.de

