Nasdaq Riga decided on August 9, 2017 to apply observation status to AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" (LOK1R, ISIN LV0000101061).



Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 7, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if in the next 6 months it is planned to perform activities in the result of which the financial instruments of the Issuer would be delisted.



On August 8, 2017 AS "Daugavpils Lokomotivju Remonta Rupnica" published announcement about convocation of company's extraordinary shareholders meeting to take place on September 7, 2017 with exclusion of company's shares from the regulated market on the agenda.



The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.