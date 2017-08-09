

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S plc (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) reported profit before tax of 218 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2017 compared to 115 million pounds, previous year. The Group generated profit from continuing businesses attributable to equity holders of 128 million pounds compared to 119 million pounds, an increase of 7.6%. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 9.9 pence compared to 4.5 pence.



First-half revenue from continuing operations increased to 3.97 billion pounds from 3.53 billion pounds, prior year. Revenue was up 6.2% with growth across all regions except Middle East & India. The Group expects full year revenue growth in 2017 to be broadly in line with medium term aim of 4-6%.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.59 pence per share in line with the prior period.



