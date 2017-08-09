

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported that its Earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation/amortization or EBITDA for the first six months rose by 4.4 percent to 42.7 million euros from the prior year's 40.9 million euros.



The EBIT of the continuing operations improved at a faster rate than revenue in the 1st half-year 2017. At 29.1 million euros, the operating result was up by 7.2 percent over the figure for the prior year's 27.2 million euros.



This positive development is attributable to the strong contribution from the Optics & Life Science segment. At 8.4 percent, the EBIT margin was slightly higher than in the prior year (prior year 8.3 percent).



Group revenue rose by 6.6 percent to 348.4 million euros from the prior year's 326.8 million euros.



With business having developed in line with expectations in the 1st half-year 2017, the JENOPTIK AG Executive Board has confirmed the guidance for the current fiscal year it published in March 2017. Based on the very good order figures and a traditionally stronger 2nd half-year, the Executive Board continues to anticipate growth in 2017.



Group revenue is expected to come in at between 720 and 740 million euros. All three segments should contribute to this growth. Jenoptik also expects an increase in the EBIT in 2017 - based on the continuing operations. Depending on the development of revenue, the Group anticipates an EBIT margin within a range of 9.5 to 10.0 percent.



