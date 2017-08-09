Hoylu AB: Hoylu Named as the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Provider by CIOReview Magazine

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hoylu AB via Globenewswire



Hoylu was recognized by the highly respected industry publication CIOReview Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Technology Solution Providers in their recent issue. The Hoylu Inspiration Suite allows users to create and edit workspaces online while collaborating with other users in real-time.Malmö, Sweden - Hoylu, a leader in enterprise collaboration and digital transformation solutions today announced it had been named as the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers for 2017 by CIOReview."Hoylu, an innovative and groundbreaking provider of user-friendly collaboration tools, has chosen the road less taken," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of CIOReview. "Unlike its competitors, Hoylu prioritizes user experience over technology to build intuitive interfaces that improve knowledge management and support innovation. We are pleased to select Hoylu as one of the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers for 2017."Hoylu was selected to receive the award by a panel of industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and the CIOReview editorial board. The award recognizes Hoylu as a company at the forefront of providing innovative collaboration solutions to help companies and individuals work better and smarter together."Our goal at Hoylu is to provide solutions to companies that connect people and ideas everywhere. Our software is designed to help people work the way they naturally want to work, without trapping them in proprietary technologies or forcing them to collaborate in an unnatural way," said Stein Revelsby, CEO of Hoylu. "As the world becomes more dispersed and companies search for new areas of inspiration and innovation, we believe our job is to help them be smarter and more productive. We want people to work without limitations."Hoylu's Inspiration Suite provides cloud based and locally hosted solutions for companies who want to provide an immersive experience with enterprise collaboration. Available across multiple device types and platforms, Hoylu provides solutions for freeform sketching, brainstorming and structured process planning.Hoylu's software is offered utilizing traditional license and a subscription model, providing flexibility to organizations that are looking for the right fit for their business. Combined with a digital screen or the extra-large projection based Huddlewall, the Hoylu Inspiration Suite is the industry's most powerful and flexible collaboration software available to the market today.Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.comKarl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.comHoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest are products designed for Creative Collaboration for the enterprise, combined with intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu: Hoylu: Nasdaq First North Stockholm: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers for 2017" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.comThe information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on August 9th, 2017.