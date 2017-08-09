

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax attributable to equity holders climbed 41 percent to 1.16 billion pounds from last year's 826 million pounds.



Profit after tax increased 43 percent to 952 million pounds from 667 million pounds last year, while earnings per share grew 41 percent to 15.94 pence. Adjusted earnings per share were 15.66 pence, compared to 11.20 pence last year.



Net release from operations for retained business rose 6 percent from last year to 724 million pounds.



In line with Group's policy of using a formulaic approach to setting the interim dividend, being 30 percent of the prior year full year dividend, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.30 pence per share.



Looking ahead, the company said its focus on attractive high growth markets and the clear synergies between its core divisions is expected to deliver further profit growth in the future.



The company's financial ambition is to achieve a similar performance in 2016-2020 as that achieved in 2011-2015; where earnings per share grew by 10 percent per annum and net release from operations by 10 percent per annum.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX