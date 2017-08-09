

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN), a provider of cables and cable systems to the automotive sector and other industries, reported Wednesday that its second-quarter consolidated net income more than doubled to 58.6 million euros from 24.3 million euros last year. Earnings per share climbed to 1.80 euros from 0.75 euro last year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT rose to 83.9 million euros from 37.6 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBIT grew about 4 percent to 62.3 million euros.



Consolidated sales rose 7.7 percent to 1.24 billion euros from previous year's 1.15 billion euros, driven by continued, good demand from the global automotive industry. The higher price of copper than in the previous year also exerted a beneficial effect, the company said.



Citing the strong results that exceeded expectations, Leoni at the end of July raised its EBIT guidance for fiscal 2017 to between 190 million euros and 210 million euros from previously expected 180 million euros to 200 million euros. The sales forecast remains unchanged with an increase of approximately 4.5 percent to about 4.6 billion euros.



If metal prices were to hold at the level of the first six months later in the year, however, this sales target will probably be exceeded, the company said.



