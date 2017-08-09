

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade gap narrowed in June from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 122.8 million in June from EUR 156.1 million in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 145.1 million.



Exports surged 11.0 percent year-over-year in June and imports climbed by 6.0 percent.



Shipments to EU countries grew 11.0 percent annually in June and those to non-EU countries advanced by 16.0 percent.



During the second quarter of this year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 446.8 million versus a shortfall of EUR 633.8 million in the first quarter.



