

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unilever PLC (UN, ULVR.L, UL) announced that it has agreed terms with NN Investment Partners B.V. and ASR Nederland N.V. for the acquisition of all their 6% and 7% cumulative preference shares in Unilever N.V.



These represent about 97% of all the outstanding 6% and 7% cumulative preference shares and will be acquired by means of a public offer which Unilever intends to launch so as to enable all holders of the 6% and 7% cumulative preference shares to access the same terms as have been agreed with NN and ASR.



This offer would value all of the outstanding 6% and 7% cumulative preference shares at €450 million.



Unilever intends to launch a public offer for all 6% and 7% cumulative reference shares in the capital of Unilever N.V. The Offer will be made at a price of: €3,078.00 per 6% Preference Share; €307.80 per 6% sub-Preference Share; €3,262.00 per 7% Preference Share; €326.20 per 7% Preference Share.



The offer price is cum dividend except for the accrued dividend that Unilever N.V. will pay in September 2017 as previously announced.



Unilever intends to submit a request for approval of the offer memorandum to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) as soon as practicable and within the statutory period of 12 weeks, and to publish the offer memorandum upon approval from the AFM. The Offer is expected to be launched in third-quarter 2017. Settlement of the Offer is expected in the fourth-quarter 2017.



