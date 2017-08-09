

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) reported profit before tax of 88.5 million pounds for the six months to 30th June 2017 compared to 73.4 million pounds, previous year. Profit to shareholders increased to 60.8 million pounds or 82.4 pence per share from 51.4 million pounds or 70.0 pence per share. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 99.2 million pounds from 76.2 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 95.2 pence compared to 72.8 pence.



First-half revenue was 428.6 million pounds compared to 344.0 million pounds, an increase of 25%. The growth was aided by the acquisition of Aflex in November 2016 and Gestra in May in the current year, and by the significant depreciation in sterling following the UK's decision in June 2016 to exit the European Union. In total, currency movements contributed over 10% growth, with acquisitions adding 7%. Overall, organic sales growth was 5%.



The Board of Spirax-Sarco Engineering has declared an interim dividend of 25.5 pence per ordinary share, an increase of 13%. The dividend will be paid on 10th November 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 13th October 2017.



