In a move that caught some by surprise, the third member of the founding team at Enphase said he felt it was time for a new CEO to continue its global growth. The company expects to name a new CEO by Aug. 31.

Shortly after the stock market closed, longtime Enphase Energy CEO Paul Nahi announced that he is leaving the company, which took some of the air out of a second-quarter conference call that indicated the company may be headed toward a more stable financial future.

Nahi spoke first on the call and, after giving the numbers on the second quarter, announced he was resigning from the company effective today but that he will help the company make its transition to the new CEO.

Steve Gomo, lead independent director of Enphase Energy's Board of Directors, said the company expects to name a new CEO by Aug. 31. In the interim, the board of directors has created an "Office of the CEO" group consisting of consisting of Bert Garcia, CFO, and Badri Kothandaraman, COO, to keep day-to-day operations moving forward. The group will report directly to the Board.

Gomo said the company had been discussing with Nahi about his departure for some time, which is why he is confident they will be able to find a new CEO on such a ...

