Teaming Up with Gravity Tales, Qidian International gears up the globalization of online literary works

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Qidian International, the international website and mobile app of the leading Chinese online literature platform, Qidian.com, sealed a partnership agreement with Gravity Tales, a renowned website that provides English translation of Chinese online literary works. The partnership paves the way for China Literature's expansion into the international online reading market.

QidianInternational launched its website and mobile app in May2017. Today, the platform hosts more than 90 literary works and has attracted nearly 1.5 million visitors across its suite of products, ranging fromthe website to mobile apps in the Google Play and App Store. In recent years, the demand for Chinese online literary works has surged in English-speaking countries. Qidian International stands out amongst the current digital reading platforms offering a wide selection of Chinese literary works with high-quality English translations and serialized in nature.

Wu Wenhui, CEO of China Literature, parent company of Qidian International, said "Online literary works are very popular amongst Chinese readers. Through our collaboration with Gravity Tales, we hope to offer our global audiences greater access to Chinese literary works and provide an avenue to explore Chinese literature."

Born as a "grassroots" translation website for Chinese online literary works, Gravity Tales was founded in 2015 by Richard Kong, a Chinese-American with great passion and love for Chinese online literary works. Kong's vision is to create a platform where he can share online literary works by different authors with readers around the world. In two years, the website has established well-developed processes and standards for translator training and assessments. These processes have also become the operating standards and best practices used by other translation websites. Gravity Tales built its reputation with its precise but alluring translation works and innovative technologies. The website's highest daily visit count hassurpassed 2.5 million.

Kong believes that the key to sustainable development of Chinese online literary works in the global market is authorized intellectual property innovation. "Without a doubt, Qidian International has the largest collection of translated literary works from China. Teaming up with them, we hope to give readers the best reading experience and with this established platform, we hope to showcase to the rest of the world the fascinations in Chinese online literary works," stated Kong.

With this new partnership, Qidian International will provide the official intellectual property rights for its literary works as well as offer guidance and support in technological and digital product development. It will also work with Gravity Tales in the professional development and personal growth of translators.

As a veteran in translating Chinese online literary works in the US and European markets, Gravity Tales offers Qidian International and China Literature with unique insights and proprietary reader data on the global consumption of Chinese online literary works. "This marks our first step in our journey to introducing Chinese online literary works to US and European literary markets,"said Wu.

For Qidian International, the partnership with Gravity Tales is just the beginning of a comprehensive global expansion plan. The company looks forward to collaborating with outstanding digital platforms like Gravity Tales across the globe to present Chinese online literary works in more languages. The company has already forged partnerships for authorized translation and online distribution in South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

