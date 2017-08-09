

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased notably in June from a year ago, as imports grew much faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.37 billion in June from EUR 0.69 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 1.1 billion.



Exports rose 2.5 percent year-over-year in June and imports surged by 14.2 percent.



During the first half of this year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 5.84 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 4.48 billion in the same period of 2016.



