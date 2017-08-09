

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech inflation accelerated unexpectedly in July, data from the Czech Statistical Office revealed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 2.5 percent in July from 2.3 percent in June, largely driven by higher cost of food and non-alcoholic beverages. Economists had forecast the rate to remain at 2.3 percent.



Prices of goods in total went up by 2.1 percent and that of services by 3.1 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 5.8 percent and housing and energy prices grew 2 percent. Clothing and footwear cost gained 0.5 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices advanced 0.5 percent in July.



