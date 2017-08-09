Rino Solberg of Better Globe Forestry is Worthy Responsible CEO Winner with Business Worldwide Magazine

LONDON, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Winner of the Business Worldwide Magazine (BWM) Award for Most Responsible CEO for the Forestry Industry (2017) is Rino Solberg of Norway.

As owner of Better Globe Forestry Ltd, Solberg ensures African farmers can earn enough money to help haul themselves out of poverty. Meanwhile, his NGO Child Africa, has been sponsoring children's education for 26 years now.

The entrepreneur who, to help the Ugandan government, worked as a business consultant in Africa for 10 years, says he is a firm believer in 'self-help' and an entrepreneurial mindset.

Graciously accepting his BWM Responsible CEO award, he explained: "I don't believe in charity, except for special needs and catastrophes, because in all my years in Africa I have seen too much aid money being misused as a result of corruption.

"I strongly believe in self-help and to encourage entrepreneurship. An approach based on self-help gets to the core of dignity and sustainability."

The 72-year-old is what many business analysts today would describe as a philanthropreneur - the definition of which is an individual or group which, through business, seeks to solve a particular social problem. In other words these individuals are driven by the need to help a social cause, rather than reap financial rewards.

"As a result of working in Africa for many years and witnessing the poverty and struggle of the people there, we were led to consider how we could use all our knowledge, skills and energy to improve life for the African people," he said.

Solberg's project Better Globe Forestry (BGF) was started in Kenya in 2004. In 2006 the team at BGF found a tree (Makau) to sell to Scandinavians. For every tree that was purchased two were planted in Africa. The 12-year-long pilot showed the scheme helped eradicate poverty via self-help ie the farmers worked to supply their demand and in doing so, received a living wage, much of which they ploughed into meeting more demand. Meanwhile BGF didn't only provide business advice, but also micro-financing to the farmers.

A spokesman for BWM said: "Rino Soldberg certainly ticks the 'worthy and inspiring individual' box in our Responsibility Award. The judging panel is incredibly impressed at what Rino has already achieved and wish him every success in the future."

Much of Solberg's own fortune was derived from inventing Unislip, a grinding machine for gate valves. It resulted in patents in 12 countries and agents in more than 20, prior to his selling it in 1987. The majority of the world's nuclear plants use his valve grinding machines today.

In order to be successful as a philanthropreneur, three qualities are essential, says Solberg. These are passion for the cause, motivation to 'do good' rather than make money and finally the goal itself must prove sustainable.

Find out more about Rino Solberg's philosophy and the forestry work in Africa at www.betterglobemedia.com

