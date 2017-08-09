Amino Acids Market to Register Highest Growth in Vietnam, Australia and the Philippines Region by 2022: Million Insights

FELTON, California, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global amino acids market demand was estimated at 6.19 million tons in 2013, with historical consumption propelled by l-glutamine and lysine's application in dietary supplements and animal feed respectively.

Increasing meat consumption which has further driven livestock production will be a source for amino acids demand in future. Countries such as Vietnam, Australia, and the Philippines have registered tremendous increase in pork, cattle and swine production in the recent years. This trend is expected to continue in the future course, which will cast a positive influence on the industry dynamics.

Amino acids such as lysine are widely used in swine & poultry feed due to their properties to synthesize protein and subsequently optimize their growth. Furthermore, methionine and tryptophan are gaining prevalence among consumers due to their beneficial properties when ingested as supplements in the treatment of various health conditions such as Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia, allergies and depression.

The global market dynamics are influenced by regulations by agencies such as American Feed Industry Association (AFIA), Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM), and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), who are responsible for standardizing the usage of amino acids along with their supply and storage.

L-glutamine is a major product and accounted for nearly 50% of the market volume in 2015. Glutamine is widely used as an additive in food & dietary supplement and therefore marketed as medical food. Furthermore, its usage as a counter medication for side effects of medical treatments such as chemotherapy and neuropathy will further strengthen its position in the industry.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Amino Acids Market Size & Forecast Report, 2012 - 2022" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/amino-acids-market

Key amino acids used as animal feed ingredients include lysine, methionine, threonine, and tryptophan. Growth of these products is highly influenced by meat production trends. Asian markets which have been registering greater meat consumption volumes as a result of economic growth and evolving lifestyles are likely to yield high growth opportunities in future.

Animal feed, food & dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals are major applications of amino acids which collectively account for 95% of the global consumption.

Standardization of animal feed ingredient usage across various developing markets, particularly that of Asia, will provide impetus for producers to specialize their product offerings for feed industry. Furthermore, investments by feed manufacturers in Asia will likely give rise to the industry concentrating in Asia Pacific, specifically to better cater the regional demand.

Asia Pacific was the dominant consumer and accounted for nearly half of the market value in 2015. The region's growth is largely influenced by positive outlook on animal feed, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical manufacturing.

Relatively lax regulatory structure across the regional markets have been influential in driving demand in the recent past. However, initiatives by governments to regulate the usage of ingredients (to avoid adverse effects due to the usage of dietary products, feed, and medicines) would drive the industry towards a mature and structure phase.

North America and Europe are characterized by high consumer awareness regarding the benefits of amino acids and considerable influence of regulatory bodies on industry participants. Mechanisms that protect manufacturing practices and safe movement of chemicals present a more mature state of the industry in these regions.

Industry competition is expected to remain high, in the near future, on account of M&As, strategic alliances, capacity expansions. For example, Ajinomoto acquired Althea Technologies in order to strengthen its position in biomedical business.

Key manufacturers in the industry include Cargill Inc., CJ Cheil Jedang Corp., AnaSpec, Tocris Bioscience Ltd., Archer Daniel Midland, Royal DSM, Prinova U.S. LLC, and Evonik Industries AG.

Browse related reports available with Million Insights:

Frosting & Icing Market - Global Frosting & Icing Market is segmented based upon product type, end users, and region. Frosting is usually used to coat the outside of cake.

- Global Frosting & Icing Market is segmented based upon product type, end users, and region. Frosting is usually used to coat the outside of cake. Europe Food Can Market - Aluminium and Steel Can Market in Europe was about 10.17 billion USD in 2015 and it is expected to grow due to high consumption of packaged food.

- Aluminium and Steel Can Market in was about in 2015 and it is expected to grow due to high consumption of packaged food. Coconut Milk Powder Market - Global Coconut Milk Powder Market may be divided by Product, Type of End User, and the Area.

- Global Coconut Milk Powder Market may be divided by Product, Type of End User, and the Area. Animal Feed Enzymes Market - Global animal feed enzymes market was estimated at USD 1.16 billion in 2015. Enzymes are particles, which are utilized as catalysts in various chemical and biochemical reactions.

Market Segment:

Global Amino Acids Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• L-Glutamate

• Lysine

• Methionine

• Threonine

• Tryptophan

• Leucine

• Iso-leucine

• Valine

• Glutamine

• Arginine

• Glycine

• Phenylalanine

• Tyrosine

• Citrulline

• Creatine

• Proline

• Serine

• Others

Global Amino Acids Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Plant based

• Animal based

Global Amino Acids Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Animal Feed

• Animal feed by livestock

• Swine

• Poultry

• Cattle

• Others

• Food & dietary supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

Global Amino Acids Regional Outlook (Volume Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: +1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/