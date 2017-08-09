Improved energy efficiency in consumer electronic goods, and a marked reduction in energy-intensive heavy industry have certainly been factors in helping Great Britain (excluding Northern Ireland, so not the U.K. as a whole) register its lowest quarterly power demand for eight years, but the role of distributed solar power embedded into the system cannot be overlooked - that is the conclusion of the latest Q2 2017 GB Electricity Market Summary Report by EnAppSys.
According to the data, average half-hourly power demand in July was 26. 2 GW, and average half-hourly gross