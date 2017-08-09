

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased notably in June, as exports rose and imports fell, figures from Statistics Denmark showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus climbed to DKK 8.0 billion in June from DKK 4.7 billion in the previous month.



Exports rose at a slower pace of 0.2 percent monthly in June, following a 2.0 percent gain in May.



At the same time, imports fell 6.6 percent in June, reversing a 4.3 percent increase in the prior month.



Shipments to EU countries grew 1.4 over the month, while those to non-EU countries dropped by 1.7 percent.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that country's current account surplus increased to DKK 18.9 billion in June from DKK 16.8 billion in the previous month.



