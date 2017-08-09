Products Impacted: Genium Consolidated Feed



Markets Impacted:



-- Nasdaq Nordic -- Nasdaq Baltic



What you need to know



GCF feed and TIP protocol will be upgraded to version 3.5 on Monday November 20, 2017.



The updated (third) draft specification version 3.5.0 (gmi-3.5.0201-r8616.tipspec) is now available on Nasdaq's GCF page and Future release page. This specification contains additional data items on TIP messages listed below (2 Changed messages). The final specification will be published late August. Potential future changes to the 3.5 protocol are expected to be minor.



Release changes



Changes related to GCF 3.5 are mainly MiFID II related.



1) New messages



-- BasicDataTradableSupplementary Additional basic data message containing MiFID II specific data. This message will also be added to basic data files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS). -- TradePrimary A subset of the regular Trade message to be used in coming Post-trade-only products.



-- TradeReport This message contains on-exchange trade reports. With the introduction of this message the current Trade message will only contain Auto-matched trades including Nordic@Mid (N@M) and Auction On Demand (AOD) trades.



2) Changed messages



-- BasicDataIssuer -- BasicDataMarket -- ExchangeTradedProduct -- Orderbook -- OrderbookExternal -- OrderbookSummary -- Trade -- TradeReportExternal -- TradeStatistics



Changes on basic data messages and order book summary will have impact on TIP files.



Please see the TIP 3.5.0 specification, the tipspecdiff-document (included in specification file package) and Future release page for further details.



3) Removed messages



-- BasicDataCMOAnnouncement -- DCSUpdate -- MarketState -- RiskBasic



4) Orderbook summary functionality



From November 20, 2017, GCF will always contain only one consolidated OrderbookSummary-message per instrument at the end of day. The OrderbookSummary message at start of day will continue to be disseminated as is. GCF will stop to provide additional summaries which are sent out today on Helsinki markets (when those enter the continuous trading) and Copenhagen markets (at 15:30 CET). Also the extra summaries related to settlement price updates will no longer be available.



The OrderbookSummary messages will be generated when all three orderbook conditions below are fulfilled:



-- Official price flag on Orderbook has been set -- Official price flag on TradeStatistics has been set. -- Official turnover flag on TradeStatistics has been set



The settlement price information will be removed from the OrderbookSummary. The official close settlement price is instead disseminated in the SettlementPrice message.



Required flag information for indicating the official close values has been added to Orderbook-, TradeStatistics- and SettlementPrice- messages.



- TradeStatistics ("w")



IsOfficialClosingPrice (YesNo)



This flag is set to "Y" when TradeStatistics message provides official closing price, otherwise flag will be missing.



IsOfficialClosingTurnover (YesNo)



This flag is set to "Y" when TradeStatistics message provides official closing turnover, otherwise flag will be missing.



- Orderbook ("o")



IsOfficialClosingPrice (YesNo)



This flag is set to "Y" when Orderbook message provides official closing price, otherwise flag will be missing.



- SettlementPrice ("p")



This flag is set to "Y" when SettlementPrices message provides official settlement price, otherwise flag will be missing.



5) MarketState message removed



Market state message will be removed and all the state information will be available on orderbook level only.



Testing



GCF TST3 is the main (and currently only) MiFIDII test system and it will next be upgraded in September, 2017. Exact date will be announced later on. Please note that availability of the new data will be limited, but new messages are supported and available in feed when applicable source data is provided.



Where can I find additional information?



Market Data products: dataproducts@nasdaq.com