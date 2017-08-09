

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA.AX) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 net profit attributable to Equity holders increased 8 percent to A$9.93 billion from last year's A$9.22 billion.



Cash net profit after tax was A$9.88 billion, compared to A$9.45 billion a year ago. Cash earnings per share were A$5.74, compared to A$5.55 a year ago.



Operating income increased 3.8% and cash operating income grew 5 percent to A$25.94 billion. The company noted that banking income grew 4.3% due to volume growth in home lending, business lending and deposits, while Insurance income fell 1.1% due to loss recognition of $143 million.



Net interest income increased 4 percent to A$17.60 billion from A$16.94 billion a year ago. Net interest margin dropped 3 basis points to 2.11%.



Revenue from ordinary activities edged up 1 percent from last year to A$44.95 billion.



