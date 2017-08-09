EXCHANGE NOTICE 9.8.2017 MINI FUTURES
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 10.8.2017
3 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 10.8.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 9.8.2017 MINI FUTUURIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 10.8.2017
3 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 10.8.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640703
COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 10.8.2017
3 warrants issued by Danske Bank A/S will be listed as of 10.8.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 9.8.2017 MINI FUTUURIT
WARRANTTEJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 10.8.2017
3 warranttia otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 10.8.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Danske Bank A/S. Warranttien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640703