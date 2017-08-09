sprite-preloader
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 9

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 8 August 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =101.92p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =102.33p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) =99.72p
Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) =100.37p
* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.
Contact:
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
9 August 2017

