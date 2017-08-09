Solar, however, was excluded from a second energy auction planned for December, which will select wind, biomass, hydro, coal and natural gas-fired combined cycle plants. The Brazilian association ABSOLAR has urged the government to include PV in this auction too.

Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) announced it will hold two energy auctions in December, the Leilão de Energia Nova "A-4" and the Leilão de Energia Nova "A-6".

The first of the two auctions (A-4) will award 30-year PPAs to hydropower projects and 20-year PPAs to wind, solar and biomass power plants. Wind and solar projects will sell energy in the Regulated Contracting Environment (Ambiente de Contratação Regulada), or ACR, which is aimed at the provision to distributors of the energy needed to service their captive market. Projects selected in this auction must start delivering power in January 2021.

The second auction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...