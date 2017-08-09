

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares succumbed to selling pressure on Wednesday amid rising geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump warned that further threats from North Korea would be 'met with fire and fury'.



In response, North Korea said it was 'carefully examining' a plan to launch a missile strike on a U.S. Naval Base in the Pacific.



Oil prices extended their slide and China's latest inflation data offered few surprises, helping spur demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen.



China's Shanghai Composite index shed 6.30 points or 0.19 percent to end at 3,275.57, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 98 points or 0.36 percent at 27,755 in late trade.



Consumer prices in China rose an annual 1.4 percent in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said today. That was shy of expectations for 1.5 percent, which would have been unchanged from the June reading.



The bureau also said that producer prices advanced an annual 5.5 percent, missing forecasts for 5.6 percent which also would have been unchanged.



Japanese shares hit 2-1/2-month lows as the yen hit an eight-week high against the dollar and saw broad gains against other peers amid the latest bout of geopolitical tensions stemming from the Korean Peninsula.



The Nikkei average fell 257.30 points or 1.29 percent to 19,738.71, the weakest closing level since May 31. The broader Topix index closed 1.07 percent lower at 1,617.90.



Exporters Panasonic, Sony, Honda Motor, Mazda Motor, Toyota Motor and TDK Corp fell 1-2 percent while banks Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ended down over 1 percent each.



Olympus Corp plummeted 7 percent on weak quarterly results. Energy major Inpex Corp lost 1.1 percent and Japan Petroleum slid half a percent.



Toshiba Corp rallied 3.2 percent on a Nikkei report that its auditor plans to grant a qualified approval of the conglomerate's earnings report for the year ended in March.



Defence equipment makers attracted broad-based buying, with Ishikawa Seisakusho shares closing up as much as 5 percent.



Australian shares closed higher, led by financials after Commonwealth posted a 4.6 percent lift in full-year cash profit, beating estimates. Investors shrugged off weak consumer sentiment and home lending data.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index and the broader All Ordinaries index both rose about 0.4 percent to close at 5,765.70 and 5,816.40 points, respectively. Commonwealth bank shares rose 0.6 percent while the other three big banks ended up between 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent.



Miners also advanced despite iron ore prices retreating from a four-month high on Tuesday. BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rose between 0.4 percent and 0.6 percent. Gold miners Northern Star, Regis Resources and Evolution Mining rallied 3-4 percent as gold benefited from rising tensions between the United States and North Korea.



Infant formula maker Bellamy's Australia soared 4 percent after China lifted a license suspension imposed in July. Carsales.com climbed 2.3 percent after lifting its annual net profit slightly. Energy stocks suffered heavy losses, with Santos and Origin Energy losing 1-2 percent.



Seoul shares hit seven-week lows and the South Korean won fell nearly 1 percent to its lowest level since July 13 as tensions between the U.S. and North Korea escalated. The benchmark Kospi tumbled 26.34 points or 1.10 percent to 2,368.39 points, the lowest level since June 21.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 16.92 points or 0.22 percent to 7,799.64. Casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group tumbled 3.7 percent after its net profit for the year ended June plunged nearly 70 percent in the wake of a big write-down in its Australian business.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were down between 0.2 percent and 0.9 percent. The Singapore market was closed for the National Day public holiday.



Overnight, the major U.S. averages ended down about 0.2 percent, with the Dow snapping a 10-day winning streak.



