Dexion Absolute Ltd - Shareholder Update

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 23 March 2016, shareholders passed resolutions to wind-up the Company and appointed Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton of KPMG Channel Islands Limited as joint liquidators (the "Liquidators").

Further to the Liquidators' shareholder announcement of 30 May 2017, and the fourth interim liquidation distribution dated 2 June 2017, the Liquidators have been informed by Aurora Investment Management L.L.C., the investment manager to Aurora Offshore Fund Limited II ("AOFL II"), that the Company will receive a redemption distribution of approximately US$2,695,000 (the "Funds") on or around 9 August 2017, representing approximately 2.5% of the reported Net Asset Value of the Company's investment in AOFL II as at 30 June 2016.

As shareholders will be aware, the Company operates a single Sterling denominated share class. Upon receipt of the Funds, the Liquidators will immediately convert the Funds from US Dollars to Sterling at the prevailing exchange rate, following which the Liquidators will make a liquidation distribution (the "Fifth Interim Distribution") to shareholders of the Company.

It is anticipated that the Fifth Interim Distribution will be made during the week commencing 14 August 2017; a further announcement will be made by the Liquidators as soon as the rate per share and the distribution date have been agreed.

Following the Fifth Interim Distribution, the Liquidators will have distributed approximately 97.5% of the Company's investment in AOFL II.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

Linda Johnson and Ashley Paxton

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com