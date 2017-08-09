Prosafe SE: Prosafe SE: Q2 2017 results and webcast on 24 August 2017

Prosafe SE informs that the results for the second quarter of 2017 will be published on 24 August 2017 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST.

Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.

The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com). It will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation.

The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (http://www.prosafe.com)

Larnaca, 9 August 2017

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations

Prosafe AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Prosafe SE via Globenewswire

