Nationals of 15 Countries in Central and South America can now Enter Qatar Visa-free

DOHA, Qatar, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Qatar will allow visa-free entry for citizens of 15 countries in Central and South America, with immediate effect, Qatari officials announced today.

The countries are: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Guyana, Panama, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

Citizens of those countries wishing to visit Qatar will not need to apply or pay for a visa; instead, a multi-entry waiver will be issued free-of-charge at the port of entry, upon presentation of a valid passport with a minimum validity of six months and a confirmed onward or return ticket.

The waiver will be valid for 30 days and entitle the visitor to spend up to 30 days in Qatar (multiple entry), with the possibility of applying for an extension of the waiver for an additional 30 days*.

65 additional nationalities have been granted similar waivers by Qatar, in a bid to attract more visitors to the country, hub of the award-winning five star airline Qatar Airways. The national carrier has been expanding rapidly internationally as well as in Latin America, and will be introducing direct flights to Rio de Janeiro next year.

Hassan Al Ibrahim, Acting Chairman of Qatar Tourism Authority said, "With 80 nationalities eligible for a free visa waiver upon arrival, Qatar is now the most open country in the region and we are delighted to invite visitors to discover our renowned hospitality, cultural heritage and natural treasures."

In November 2016, Qatar introduced a free transit visa, which allows passengers of all nationalities transiting in Qatar for a minimum of five hours to stay in Qatar for up to 96 hours (four days). In May 2017, QTA and Qatar Airways launched +Qatar , a package which includes a free night's stay in a 5- or 4-star hotel in Doha, alongside a complimentary transit visa.

*Entry to Qatar is approved at the sole discretion of Qatar's Ministry of Interior.

For more on visas to Qatar, please visit: https://www.visitqatar.qa/plan/visas-requirements.html

Find out what Qatar has to offer: visitqatar.qa