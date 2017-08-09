SmartChain Announces Sponsorship With LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards

LONDON, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SmartChain International LLP Announces Sponsorship with LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards .

SmartChain is delighted to be sponsoring the Most Innovative Supply Chain Strategy Award at this year's LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards.

Produced by the LogiPharma event organizers, the inaugural 2017 LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards acknowledge the hardworking and inspiring organizations, teams and individuals pushing the boundaries across the pharmaceutical supply chain.

It's about rewarding and recognizing those collaborations, innovations and solutions to daily challenges. It's about celebrating projects that have transformed supply chains within organizations. It's about being recognized by the best in the industry.

The sponsorship is part of SmartChain's ongoing commitment to supporting innovation across the industry.

John Earley, Founding Partner of SmartChain explains, "We are very excited to be announcing the winner of this important category. We believe that only the most innovative companies will be able to face and respond adequately to the challenge of increasing market volatility, uncertainty and regulatory pressures in their supply chains. An innovative supply chain strategy should aim at capturing the full market potential by developing a highly adaptive and robust supply chain."

SmartChain's unique combination of strong pharmaceutical experience with leading expertise in highly innovative Demand Driven supply methodologies is perfectly positioned to help deploy innovative supply chain management solutions in the industry.

LogiPharma's Head of Awards, Nicole Dominguez says: "We're thrilled to be working with SmartChain. There's an incredibly strong alignment between our two organizations' commitments to promoting innovative supply chain strategies that focus on creating competitive unique capabilities that meet the demands of a fast paced healthcare marketplace."

The winners will be announced at the LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards, a glittering ceremony for 200+ supply chain leaders from the world's leading pharmaceutical companies on Thursday 9th November 2017 at the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany. Tickets will be available from the 7th of August.

For more information on the event and the LogiPharma Supply Chain Awards, please visit: www.logipharma-awards.com.

About LogiPharma

LogiPharma is the longest-running pharma supply chain event celebrating its 17th consecutive year in 2017. Since its inception thousands of supply chain professionals from the top pharma, generics and animal health companies took their careers to new levels by learning new skills and making new contacts onsite. Over the years the LogiPharma network of past attendees has grown and grown providing those new to the event access to the most senior pharma supply chain leaders for unique professional development opportunities. For more information on the LogiPharma events, please visit: http://logipharmaeu.wbresearch.com/.

