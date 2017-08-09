

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production grew more than expected in June, data from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Industrial output climbed 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, faster than the 0.7 percent increase posted in May. The monthly growth was forecast to ease to 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, calendar-adjusted industrial production growth improved to 5.3 percent from 2.7 percent in May. This was the fifth consecutive rise in output and bigger than the expected 3.5 percent.



Likewise, the unadjusted production advanced 5.4 percent, faster than the 2.7 percent growth seen in the previous month.



In the first half of the year, industrial output logged an annual growth of 2.2 percent.



