It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bond (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 10 August 2017: ISIN Name Yearly Payments Currency Maturity date nom per year interest DK0002039 2NDASDROOA50 2.00% 4 DKK 1 October 2050 049 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640706