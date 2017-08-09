Trilliant Networks to Deliver Secure, Managed SMSO Solution for Green Energy UK

Trilliant will connect meters for Green Energy UK to help the sustainable provider meet UK's SMIP obligations

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Trilliant, a key technology provider of the most widely used AMI solutions in the United Kingdom, has closed a deal to provide smart meters as a managed service for new and existing Green Energy UK clients. Green is an independent sustainable energy company that sells 100 percent Ofgem-certified green and renewable electricity and gas to homes, businesses and organizations across the United Kingdom.

"As an eco-based supplier dedicated to engaging environmentally conscious clients, we know the smart metering landscape can be complex and challenging," said Chris Greer, contracts manager for Green Energy UK. "We look forward to working with Trilliant's SMSO platform to implementTime of Use tariffs to encourage smarter and greener consumption from our customers."

Green Energy UK will be using the Trilliant SMSO platform hosted by Stark, which includes data assurance, data analytics and asset financing via Stark Utility Funding and elective half-hourly settlement, which will help to deliver a more flexible, innovative and efficient electricity market.

The provider will access the Trilliant SMSO via a cloud-based system and plans to utilize Time of Use tariffs to encourage consumption from customers when there is more renewable energy supplied to the grid.

"Knowing there was a need in the market, we developed and launched this easy-to-deploy solution for environmentally conscious companies who needed an available, non-resource-intensive solution," said Richard Wiles, vice president of Trilliant Networks.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® offers the energy industry's only enterprise-wide Smart Communications Platform for connecting the internet of things (IoT) through a secure, standards-based, multi-technology, open spectrum solution. With three decades' experience and the most field-proven and globally compliant solution, Trilliant maximizes smart grid and smart city investments and makes operations future-ready. http://www.trilliantinc.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/171757/trilliant_logo.jpg