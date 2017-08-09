sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,985 Euro		+0,156
+0,79 %
WKN: 864144 ISIN: AU000000ANZ3 Ticker-Symbol: ANB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,976
20,214
11:05
20,00
20,197
11:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED19,985+0,79 %