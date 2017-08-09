Adrian Grenier Asks You To StopSucking On Plastic Straws In New Social Media Challenge

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans alone use approximately 500 million plastic straws everyday, polluting the ocean and harming sea life. To change the dialogue about the impact of single-use plastics, the Lonely Whale Foundation will debut a new PSA on August 1 encouraging people to StopSucking on plastic straws.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q91-23B8yCg

Co-founder of Lonely Whale Foundation and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Adrian Grenier says it is critical to help all people understand the very real consequences our consumption has on the environment.

"By the year 2050, it's estimated there will be more plastic in the ocean by weight than fish. Our ocean and marine life are suffering and it's only going to get worse if we don't take immediate collective action," explains Grenier. We see straws as a "gateway plastic" in understanding the pollution problem and a simple way to motivate consumers and industry leaders to take greater action against all single-use plastics," says Grenier.

Influencers appearing in the social awareness project include Adrian Grenier, Van Jones, Amy Smart, Kendrick Sampson, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Daniel Franzese among others asking viewers to pledge to "StopSucking" and "go plastic strawless."

Visit www.StrawlessOcean.org to take the pledge to StopSucking plastic straws. The website includes a guidebook for establishments to make the switch from plastic to a marine-friendly option like paper, bamboo, stainless steel and reed straws.

Foundation Executive Director Dune Ives explains the "campaign isn't just about plastic straws, it's about building a connected and motivated global audience focused on the issue of ocean health."

"We depend on the ocean for our sustenance and the oxygen we breath," says Grenier. "It is in our best interest to ensure the health of the ocean so that we can ensure the health of all marine species and ourselves."

About The Lonely Whale Foundation

Founded in December 2015 by Adrian Grenier and Lucy Sumner, Lonely Whale Foundation strives to inspire empathy towards marine species and develop life long advocates for ocean health. Through the powerful narrative of the 52Hz Whale, Lonely Whale Foundation initiatives focus on delivering educational curriculum that inspires our youngest learners and our innovative campaigns build community and encourage dialogue on and advocacy for ocean health issues and direct positive impact.

