The program, funded to the tune of £7 million, will support the development of printed solar PV cells and new manufacturing processes that will help build five building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) constructions in Indian villages able to harness and store solar energy.

Swansea University will lead a consortium of 11 other higher education establishments in the U.K. and India - including Oxford University, Cambridge University and Imperial College London - with a focus on building real-life examples of how solar energy can be cost-effectively integrated into the built infrastructure of even the poorest and remotest Indian villages.

