Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2017) - YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV: YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) ("YDreams Global" or the "Company") would like to provide a corporate update to shareholders from its CEO, Daniel Japiassu.

Thank you for supporting YDreams Global and being a shareholder.

It has been a little over one year since YDreams Global became a public company on the TSX-V. I would like to share our vision, results and plans to establish YDreams Global as an international reference in immersive technology and innovation in Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

The challenge of Year One after becoming a publicly listed company, was to make YDreams a global company. The technology developed in-house, the projects we have produced for well over a decade and the excellence of our design are top quality worldwide.

This was confirmed at every international meeting we attended this first year. I had the privilege to introduce YDreams Global to huge brands, professional sports teams and leagues, governmental entities in China, Dubai, France and Canada, several funds and renowned museums. Time and time again we amazed with our portfolio of technology and design and this reassures our position as a reference company. Many business opportunities are being discussed as a result of those meetings.

It is important to say that this changed our pipeline of proposals being discussed from the tens of millions of dollars to the hundreds of millions range. Bigger and more complex projects also mean longer negotiations periods with a stronger need for confidentiality during those negotiations.

During Year One, we made sure we created strong and strategic partnerships. We chose our battle grounds in China, Dubai and North America. I would like to take a quick moment to update you on our plans and how far we have progressed, so you can have a clear picture of our vision.

If you follow our news you know we have signed a partnership with an important entity in Dubai. They have put us in front of decision makers from the Dubai Government and proposals with huge potential are being negotiated less than two months after signing, which is a good indication that this will be a long and very successful partnership.

You may also have read about a Joint Venture being designed, with a traditional German company that is backed by a billionaire fund, to bring companies into the colossal Chinese market. This is also moving forward and soon we should be up and running in China.

This brings me to Year Two and how we are going to work towards expansion resulting in big projects and revenues. We hope the second year after listing will be ground breaking. We are launching our new product, Arkave VR, aiming to install a worldwide network of Virtual Reality Arenas, hundreds of stores setup in franchising using our patented technology and our games. Arkave VR is a product that can potentially allow for a much more lucrative business than any other of its kind in the world.

This is just the beginning. That's why we created a new division, YDreams Ventures, to create new businesses based on our technology, all of them focused on rolling out products and targeting exponential growth. This division will also accelerate and support selected startups that work in our fields of expertise: Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

We are also launching new interactive Exhibitions conceived and created in-house. In July, we launched a large and comprehensive immersive experience to teach young people about how to prevent cancer and the importance of an early diagnosis. It was a one-year project that generated substantial revenues for YDreams Global. A beautiful and universal project, a one of a kind experience that we want to share with the rest of the world, by licensing the exhibition worldwide.

Soon we expect to be able to share more details on new projects and on our expansion plan for Arkave VR, including a date and place for our flagship store. YDreams Global has the potential to be a giant brand and we are working hard to make sure this dream becomes a reality. If the Year One experience tells us anything, is that it's not only possible to realize that dream but also that our timing is perfect as it coincides with the mass adoption of technologies we have been developing and proving in the last several years.

Thank you for supporting us and looking forward to the bright future ahead of us.

Please feel free to drop me a line with questions and we will make sure to reply: hey@ydreamsglobal.com

About YDreams Global

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today's users and consumers.

YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.

YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-646-6910

hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.