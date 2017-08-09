



MANILA, Aug 9, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Hospital Management Asia (HMA) announced the finalists of the 16th Asian Hospital Management Awards (AHMA). Hosted by leading health technology company Philips, the awards received 418 entries from 102 hospitals from 17 countries acropss Asia Pacific. The winners will be awarded on Thursday, 24th August 2017 at Shangri-La at the Fort, Manila, Philippines.For sixteen years now, AHMA has been recognizing hospitals in Asia that have implemented outstanding programs and best practices that served patients, hospital employees, and the community. Thirteen awards categories were vied for.The AHMA 2017 finalists will be displaying posters of their respective programs during the two-day Hospital Management Asia conference on August 23 and 24 at Shangri-La at the Fort, Manila, Philippines. The poster display will offer a venue for the finalists to share the benefits of their winning programs with the HMA community.The awarding ceremony for AHMA 2017 is hosted by Philips and will take place during the Awards Gala Dinner at Shangri-La at the Fort in Manila, Philippines on the evening of August 24, Thursday.Learn more about the AHMA award categories and criteria, along with the list of AHMA 207 finalists: http://www.asianhospitalmanagementawards.com/- Finalists of the Asian Hospital Management Awards / AHMA 2017CATEGORY: Bio Medical / Facilities Maintenance Project-- Hoan My Medical Corporation (Vietnam)-- Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (India)-- Medcare Hospital Dubai (United Arab Emirates)CATEGORY: Clinical Service Project-- Apollo Hospitals, Chennai (India)-- Medcare Orthopaedics and Spine Hospital (India)-- Sterling Addlife India Pvt Ltd (India)CATEGORY: Community Involvement Project-- Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (Hong Kong)-- Medanta, The Medicity Hospital (India)-- Princess Margaret Hospital (Hong Kong)CATEGORY: Cost Reduction Project-- Hoan My Medical Corporation (Vietnam)-- Max Healthcare Institute Limited (India-- National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (Singapore)-- National University Hospital (Singapore-- RK. Charitas Hospital Palembang (Indonesia)CATEGORY: Customer Service Project-- Apollo Speciality Hospitals (India)-- Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (India)-- Makati Medical Center (Philippines)CATEGORY: Innovations in Healthcare Technology Project-- Aster DM Healthcare (United Arab Emirates)-- Dr. Ramesh cardiac & Multispeciality Hospital Pvt. Ltd (India)-- KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital (Malaysia)CATEGORY: Innovations in Hospital Management Project-- Aga Khan University Karachi (Pakistan)-- Apollo Hospitals (India)-- KK Women's and Children's Hospital (Singapore)CATEGORY: Mobile and Online Services Project-- Caritas Medical Centre, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)-- Integrated Health Information Systems (Singapore)-- West China Hospital of Sichuan University (China)CATEGORY: Nursing Excellence Project-- Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals (India)-- Fortis Hospitals Ltd (India)-- KK Women's and Children's Hospital (Singapore)-- Tan Tock Seng Hospital (Singapore)CATEGORY: Innovations in Healthcare IT-- Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals (India)-- North District Hospital (Hong Kong)-- Philippine Heart Center (Philippines)-- Rajagiri Hospital (India)-- West China Hospital of Sichuan University (China)CATEGORY: Patient Safety Project-- Johns Hopkins Singapore (Singapore)-- KK Women's and Children's Hospital (Singapore)-- National University Hospital (Singapore)-- Prince of Wales Hospital, Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)-- St. Luke's Medical Center - Quezon City (Philippines)CATEGORY: Physician Leadership Project-- KK Women's and Children's Hospital (Singapore)-- Max Smart Super Specialty Hospital (India)-- The Medical City (Philippines)CATEGORY: Talent Development Project-- Apollo Speciality Hospital OMR (India)-- Farrer Park Hospital (Singapore)-- Fortis Hospital Mulund (India)-- Hospital Authority (Hong Kong)-- Lorma Medical Center (Philippines)About HMAHMA was awarded the MARK OF EXCELLENCE FOR THE BEST OPERATIONS TEAM at the Global Conference Awards 2015 and BEST MANAGED EVENT in the Asian Conference Awards 2013, organized by the London-based Global Conference Network. This year, HMA is a finalist in the BEST AWARDS EVENT CATEGORY in the Global Conference Awards 2017. HMA, now in its 16th year, is the largest educational event for healthcare managers in Asia, organized by Clarion Events.HMA 2017 is co-hosted by the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines and supported by Siemens Healthineers, Joint Commission International, Philips, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, Wolters Kluwer Clinical Drug Information, VK Architects & Engineers, Orion Health, Elsevier, Workplace by Facebook, the Institute of Healthcare Leadership and Management, Superior A.R.T, Tektone, United Technologies, Practo and a number of national associations and organizations across Asia. Please visit www.hospitalmanagementasia.com.For more information:Rahmah IshakMarketing ExecutiveClarion Events Pte LtdE: rahmah.ishak@clarionevents.comTel: +65 6590 3970Fax: +65 6223 9196Source: Hospital Management Asia (HMA)Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.