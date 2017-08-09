Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market Worth $110.66 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) marketis expected to reach USD 110.66 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for purified terephthalic acid (PTA) in polyester powder coating resins, PET resins and unsaturated polyester resins for fiberglass-reinforced plastic is expected to augment industry expansion over the forecast period.

Growing consumption of the product owing to its superior properties including excellent weathering, good chemical and stain resistance, good hardness, flexibility and glass transition temperature range is projected to propel industry expansion. Rising consumption of the product in home furnishing and bottling is expected to stimulate industry growth.

Increasing demand for the PTA films in construction and commercial industries owing its superior tensile strength, good dimensional stability, high optical clarity, less moisture absorption, and excellent electrical properties is expected to spur industry size.

Polyester fiber was the dominant segment and accounted 63.2% of the overall volume share in 2016 and is expected to witness substantial growth as a result of increasing usage in apparel, carpets, carpets, curtains, nets, and ropes. Rising demand for polyester in textile owing to its high tenacity and durability will augment industry expansion over the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

PET resins is expected to show high revenue gains at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2017 to 2025 Rising consumption of PET containers in packaging sodas, water, juices, liquid hand soap, salad dressings, cooking oil, peanut butter, shampoo, mouthwash, pharmaceuticals, and tennis balls is expected to augment industry expansion.

Asia Pacific was the dominant market and accounted for 41.2% of the global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) revenue industry in 2016. Establishment of various food & beverage, packaging, and textile manufacturing units particularly in China and India will fuel purified terephthalic acid market growth over the forecast period.

, , and is expected to create immense industry potential. Furthermore, regulatory support aimed at promoting investments in packaging sector in and is projected to propel industry growth. Presence of major players including Reliance, IOCL, Sinopec, Tianjin Petrochemical Co., Ltd. and Xiamen Xianglu Petrochemical Co. in Asia Pacific is expected to augment industry expansion over the forecast period.

is expected to augment industry expansion over the forecast period. Key players include Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Company, Reliance Industries Limited, DuPont, Honam Petrochemical Corporation, BP, Eastman Chemical Company, Indian Oil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Group, and SABIC.

In April 2015 , Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced commissioning of new purified terephthalic acid (PTA) plant having a capacity of 1,150 kilo tons per annum at Dahej, Gujarat in order to meet increasing demand for the product.

Grand View Research has segmented the global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market on the basis of application, end-use and region:

Purified Terephthalic Acid Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) PET resins Polyester fiber Films Others

Purified Terephthalic Acid End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Textile Bottling & packaging Home furnishing Others

Purified Terephthalic Acid Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



