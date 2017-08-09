Dubai-based Financial Firm Seeks Six New Recruits for "Opportunity of a Life Time"

DUBAI, UAE, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Holborn Assets, the international financial advice firm head quartered in Dubai, has announced today a brand new internship opportunity for six ambitious, driven students and graduates.

Successful candidates will work closely with senior figures in different departments at the company to build an array of skills in finance, management and communication. New interns will also have the choice to work in Holborn's offices in Dubai, UAE, or Colombo, Sri Lanka or even split time between both offices as part of a dedicated, cross-cultural experience placement.

The generous package will include return flights, accommodation* and a monthly salary equating to £1,200 (subject to exchange rates). As a financial services firm, Holborn aims to provide candidates with ample opportunity to save a substantial sum at the very start of their careers.

Not limited to specific degree backgrounds, the organisation is actively seeking candidates studying a range of business subjects. Those studying or graduating in digital marketing, events management, customer service, operations, administration, finance and human resources are especially encouraged to apply to the firm.

As part of their internship, the six candidates will be offered the opportunity to involve themselves in a charitable endeavour either with one of the business's existing community partnerships in Malawi, Sri Lanka or South Africa. However, the company encourages future employees to propose and present a social enterprise they are passionate about to its Community Support Committee for consideration. This initiative follows the success of last year's interns who, after completing six months work each in Dubai and Colombo, successfully petitioned their cause to raise funds for environmental charity Cool Earth by taking part in the Mongol Rally**.

The Rally, taking place in July, requires participants to purchase a vehicle for less than £500 and to map a full route to drive a whopping 10,000+ miles across Europe and Asia. Ambitious adventurers will navigate their way through the mountains, deserts and wilderness of various countries including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia before finishing in Siberia's Ulan-Ude, close to Lake Baikal.

Commenting on the opportunity, Chief Operations Officer at Holborn Assets, Simon Parker, said: "We want to offer something unique to the brightest and most innovative students in the country. Not only does this include providing a great, international business experience, but also a highly competitive salary and accommodation at no additional cost to our new recruits. We're looking to invest in future talent for the company, so those who deliver excellent performance during their internship are likely to receive a full-time employment as Holborn continues to expand worldwide.

"Having had great success with Charles Leahy and Adam Holland, our interns for the 2016 - 2017 academic year, the team here are excited to offer the same opportunity to triple the number of young people to learn, grow and develop with us both professionally and personally.

"Our programme of training will offer rich learnings in international business management across several locations with the aim of developing skills, experience and thorough financial support as part of, what we feel is, an opportunity of a lifetime.

"There are six placements up for grabs - and we very much look forward to meeting the new members of our team."

To apply, prospective candidates should email a full CV, cover letter detailing why you should be considered and what you can bring to the company in addition to two references (including referee contact details) to interns@holbornassets.com by 23:59 BST on 1st October 2017.

To be considered, fluency in English (as a native speaker) is essential. Candidate must have a valid passport which permits entry to the United Arab Emirates and Sri Lanka. Applicants must be available for a minimum of six months with internships to be arranged for a maximum of 12 months. Holborn Assets can recruit current university students as part of sandwich courses.

*Shared accommodation offered with male and female candidates housed separately. All basic bills will be covered by the company.

**Further detail about the Mongol Rally challenge can be found on the Holborn Assets Facebook page here.

Full information and requirements can be found online here: holbornassets.com/internships-holborn-assets/

About Holborn Assets

Holborn Assets is a global financial services group and a leading financial advisory firm based in Dubai. Established in the Emirates for over 20 years, the business has expanded to operate throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

A family owned and operated business, Holborn Assets has over 400 employees worldwide, including 120 financial advisors. Committed to delivering the best possible service, each advisor is trained and qualified to United Kingdom standards with many holding qualifications from the UK's Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) or Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment (CISI).

Holborn's experienced team of professional advisors specialise in delivering clients quality, independent financial advice and services. Core areas of operation include: Independent Financial Services, Financial Solutions, Financial Planning, Wealth Management, Shariah Wealth, Currency Exchange, Employee Benefits, Management Services, Insurance, Investments, Protection & Insurance, Pensions, Mortgages, Offshore Services, Tax Planning, Will Writing, Pension Transfers, and QROPS.

Holborn Assets is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Economy and FSB in South Africa. The business is registered on the UAE's Insurance Authority (IA) List within the Insurance Broker category.