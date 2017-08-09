

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's EU measure of inflation remained stable in July, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Wednesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP advanced 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, the same rate as seen in June. This was the lowest rate since last December.



Likewise, consumer price inflation held steady at 1 percent. Inflation was forecast to slow to 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 1.2 percent, reversing June's 0.7 percent increase. Similarly, the CPI dropped 1.7 percent in contrast to a 0.6 percent rise in June.



