

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's retail sales increased for the second straight month in June, figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The volume of retail turnover climbed a seasonally and working-day adjusted 4.1 percent month-over-month in June, well above the 0.5 percent rise in May.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 7.8 percent in June from 3.5 percent in the previous month.



Data also showed that retail sales value rose 3.4 percent monthly and by 5.1 percent annually in June.



