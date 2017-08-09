New Survey Reveals Low Level of Awareness of Common Contagious Childhood Skin Condition

LONDON, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Less than half of UK mums have heard of'water warts'despite them affectingup to 11% of childrenand having a substantial impact on quality of life

New survey results[1]show that over half of mums (56%) have never heard of the term 'water warts' despite them affecting between 5-11% of children aged 16 years and under[2]. The condition affects a similar number of people as well-known common childhood conditions: impetigo[3], scabies[4]and ringworm[5]but new data from over 500 UK mums of children aged 2-14 highlight the misconceptions and misunderstandings surrounding this common condition. The survey revealed that fewer than 2 in 5 mums (39%) could correctly identify the symptoms of water warts and over half (56%) didn't know or underestimated how many children it affects.

Water warts are a skin condition most common in childhood characterised by raised spots which can look like small pearls under the skin[6].Often mistaken for eczema or insect bites, they can be itchy and last up to 18 months without treatment, causing the child discomfort and embarrassment[7].Evidence suggests that over 11% of children will experience a severe impact on quality-of-life as a result of water warts[7].They are contagious[6],but only 44% of mums knew that they can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact. Even fewer mums (36%) knew that they could be transmitted through sharing items such as toys, towels and bedding.

The survey revealed that many mums didn't realise quite how long water warts can last. Over half of mums (51%) assumed that they would clear up within three months. 1 in 10 thought that they would be gone in under two weeks.

Most mums visit their pharmacist or GP when their child contracts water warts: 85% of mums whose children had experienced water warts had sought advice in this way.

MolluTinc[8]is a new treatment for water warts available from pharmacies from today. It is the only product available in the UK to contain 10% potassium hydroxide and works by breaking down the water warts on the skin and allowing the body's own immune system to tackle the virus that causes them. Applied twice daily for 2-10 days, it can help clear water warts within 1-5 weeks. It is suitable for those aged one year and upwards. For more information, visitwww.MolluTinc.co.uk

Researched was conducted by Opinion Matters on behalf of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

About Glenmark PharmaceuticalsLtd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a leading research-drive, global, integrated pharmaceutical organisation. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma & Biotech companies in the world in terms of revenue[9].Glenmark has a diverse pipeline with several compounds in various stages of clinical development primarily focused in the areas of dermatology, oncology and respiratory disease.

With 17 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a commercial presence in more than 80 countries worldwide, Glenmark is dedicated to creating a positive impact by producing new treatments for unmet medical needs.

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) division manufactures and supplies more than 190 high quality APIs to customers worldwide. Glenmark associates with leading global generic companies by supporting partnerships through advanced process chemistry skills and innovative intellectual property.

