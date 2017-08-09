

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks tumbled on Wednesday as the dollar fell against the euro and pound on growing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea and a car hit a group of soldiers in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret in what the suburb's mayor called a deliberate act.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.7 percent at 380.03 in late opening deals after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was down over 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was losing 1.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.7 percent.



Banks came under heavy selling pressure, with Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, UniCredit, HSBC Holdings and Lloyds Banking losing 1-3 percent.



German chemical distributor Brenntag slumped 5.4 percent after its second-quarter results fell short of market expectations.



France's energy group Engie fell over 1 percent on reports that it is in talks to purchase a wind power project in Brazil.



Ahold Delhaize shares tumbled 2.3 percent. The Dutch-Belgian supermarket company reported a 68 percent jump in second-quarter net profit and said it expects underlying operating margin for the full year 2017 to be broadly in line with the first half.



German utility E.ON lost 2.3 percent despite posting forecast-beating results for the first half and reaffirming its full-year guidance.



ABN AMRO shed nearly 1 percent. The bank reported larger than expected 45 percent rise in second-quarter underlying net profit, helped by an expanding Dutch economy and cost-cutting measures.



G4S, the world's largest security company, lost 5.4 percent on concerns over slowing growth in its emerging markets division.



Novo Nordisk shares soared 6 percent as the Danish pharmaceutical company posted stronger-than-expected first half profits and lifted its growth targets for the year.



Gold miner Randgold Resources rallied 2.5 percent and Fresnillo jumped 3 percent as investors turned to the traditional safe-haven assets such as the Japanese yen, Swiss franc and gold in the face of heightened geopolitical tensions.



Scout24 climbed 5 percent after the German online classifieds company forecast stronger growth in revenues in the second half of 2017.



