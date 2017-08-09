OneTrust Announces SmartPrivacy Global Tour in 30 Cities and 14 Countries

Leading Privacy Management Software Company to Host Free GDPR Workshops Across the United States, Europe, and APAC

LONDON, Aug. 9,2017 /PRNewswire/ --OneTrust (OneTrust.com), a global leader in enterprise privacy management software, today announces 30SmartPrivacy (SmartPrivacy.com) workshops across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific this fall. SmartPrivacy is a practitioner-focused, free half-day local workshop series where privacy professionals can learn from each other about tools and best practices to operationalise their privacy programmes.

OneTrust launched the SmartPrivacy local workshop series in early 2017 with immediate success having over 400 registrations in June alone. The success of the series builds on the deep research that has gone into the session content, the vendor agnostic approach to privacy management tools, and practitioner-focused peer-to-peer discussions with a high-quality audience of well-respected privacy executives and companies.

Workshops incorporate content on understanding data protection and privacy law compliance requirements, including the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as practical tips on how to operationalise privacy impact assessments (PIA/DPIA), data mapping, and subject rights requests.

SmartPrivacy's Fall 2017 locations include Washington D.C., Boston, Frankfurt, Seattle, Dublin, San Francisco, Denver, London, Munich, Hong Kong, Vienna, Sydney, Milan, Madrid, Atlanta, Paris, Dallas, San Diego, Philadelphia, New York, Amsterdam, Brussels, Chicago, Geneva Zurich, Copenhagen, and Stockholm.

"The expansion of the SmartPrivacy local workshop series demonstrates OneTrust's deep privacy research capabilities and the strength of our community around privacy programme best practices," said OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday, CIPP/US, CIPP/E, CIPM, CIPT.

SmartPrivacy attendees can expect to receive 4.5 IAPP CPE credit hours, comprehensive PIA/DPIA, data mapping and subject rights handbooks, the official GDPR text pocket reference, access to free OneTrust tools and templates, and networking with peers.

To register for OneTrust's SmartPrivacy Global Tour, visit SmartPrivacy.com.

For more information on OneTrust, visit OneTrust.com or e-mail Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is a global leader in enterprise privacy management software used by more than 1,500 organisations to comply with data privacy regulations across jurisdictions, including the EU GDPR.

Powered by deep privacy research, our comprehensive and integrated platform includes readiness assessments, privacy impact assessments (PIA/DPIA), data mapping automation, website scanning and cookie compliance, subject rights and consent management, incident reporting, and vendor risk management.

OneTrust is co-headquartered in London, UK and Atlanta, GA with a global team of CIPP-certified privacy and technology experts. OneTrust is backed by the founders of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ: MANH) and AirWatch ($1.54B acq by VMware).

