FLSmidth: Interim report for FLSmidth & Co. for 1 January - 30 June 2017

Company Announcement No. 10-2017, 09 August 2017

FLSmidth advanced further in first half of 2017



Growth in revenue (+11%) and EBITA (+25%) driven by the continued strong momentum in service activities

Highlights

Strong momentum in orders from service activities continued

Increase in revenue as expected

Higher operating profit despite one-off costs

ROCE continued its upward trend

The mining capital business remained soft while equipment sentiment and order pipeline improved

Guidance for 2017 confirmed

"We are pleased to report solid progress towards our KPI targets. The Group's service activities continue to benefit from the firming global growth and improvement in confidence. With Q2 marking the fourth consecutive quarter of strong aftermarket momentum, especially in mining, the service business is stabilising at a higher level," commented Group CEO Thomas Schulz.

"By constantly improving our offerings, based on knowledge from our rich global spectrum of projects, products and services, we support our customers' pursuit of productivity, while at the same time enhancing our competitive edge," said Thomas Schulz.

The consolidated order intake grew by 5% in Q2 while revenue was up 11%. The growth was attributable to all divisions but Minerals, as mining capital investments remained soft despite a firmer sentiment and an improved order pipeline.

Operating profit (EBITA) amounted to DKK 342m in Q2, up 25% from the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITA included one-off costs of DKK -92m related to corrective actions announced last year and the demobilisation of an operation and maintenance contract. The EBITA margin was 9.5% adjusted for one-off costs.

The quarter also saw an improvement in the Group's capital efficiency. The return on capital employed advanced to 9.8% from 8.0% in Q2 of last year as a result of lower capital employed and higher EBITA.

Guidance for 2017

The guidance for 2017 is confirmed. Revenue is expected to be DKK 17-19bn and the EBITA margin 7-9%. The return on capital employed (ROCE) is expected to be 8-10%.

The EBITA guidance includes one-off costs of DKK -150m related to corrective actions launched in 2016 (previous expectation DKK -200m) as well as other one-off costs of DKK -62m recognised in Q2.

Contacts

Investors

Pernille Friis Andersen, tel +45 36 18 18 87, pefa@flsmidth.com (mailto:pefa@flsmidth.com)

Nicolai Mauritzen, tel +45 36 18 18 51, nicm@flsmidth.com (mailto:nicm@flsmidth.com)

Media

Sofie Karen Lindberg, tel +45 30 93 18 77, skl@flsmidth.com (mailto:skl@flsmidth.com)

Key figures Q2 2017

DKKm Q2

2017 Q2

2016 Change Q1-Q2

2017 Q1-Q2

2016 Change Year

2016 Order intake 4,580 4,345 5% 10,141 9,626 5% 18,303 - of which service orders 2,653 2,432 9% 5,521 4,772 16% 10,029 Service order intake share 58% 56% 54% 50% 55% Order backlog 14,115 15,914 -11% 14,115 15,914 -11% 13,887 Revenue 4,585 4,135 11% 8,956 7,893 13% 18,192 - of which service revenue 2,613 2,445 7% 5,287 4,772 11% 10,262 Service revenue share 57% 59% 59% 60% 56% Gross profit 1,164 1,078 8% 2,298 2,116 9% 4,581 Gross margin 25.4% 26.1% 25.7% 26.8% 25.2% EBITDA 405 340 19% 841 652 29% 1,588 EBITA 342 273 25% 714 519 38% 1,289 EBITA margin 7.5% 6.6% 8.0% 6.6% 7.1% EBITA margin adj. for one-off costs 9.5% 7.0% 9.0% 6.8% 8.0% EBIT 237 177 34% 509 330 54% 881 EBIT margin 5.2% 4.3% 5.7% 4.2% 4.8% Profit 75 97 -23% 236 170 39% 522 CFFO -44 155 105 95 1,447 Free cash flow -109 60 5 -12 1,253 Net working capital 2,477 2,610 2,477 2,610 2,099 Net interest-

bearing debt 2,590 3,844 2,590 3,844 2,525

For additional information, go to the Investor Room at www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability, and quality are focus areas for FLSmidth and its 12,000 employees. The company generated revenue of DKK 18 billion in 2016. Read more on www.flsmidth.com (http://www.flsmidth.com)

Half year report 2017 (http://hugin.info/2106/R/2126339/811797.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FLSmidth via Globenewswire

