The French government will provide an unspecified sum to conduct the feasibility study for the giant PV project.

The French government will provide Ukraine with technical assistance and financial resources to conduct the feasibility study for the 1.2 GW solar project planned for the area of Chernobyl's nuclear disaster.

The announcement was given by Ukraine's vice prime minister Volodýmyr Kistión on its Facebook account. Kistión has not specified the amount of financing to be provided by the French government, nor has he given a time frame for the feasibility study. He added, however, that Ukraine's National Power Company Ukrenergo is now assessing how to improve the power infrastructures at the Chernobyl Exclusion zone ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...