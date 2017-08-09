

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased marginally in June from a year ago, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 449 million in June from EUR 448.4 million in the corresponding month last year. In May, the surplus was EUR 281.9 million.



Both exports and imports grew the same rate of 0.9 percent year-over-year in June.



During the first half of this year, total trade surplus of the country was EUR 1.87 billion versus EUR 2.23 billion in the corresponding period of 2016.



