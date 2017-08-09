Itiviti Awarded as Best Capital Markets Technology Provider

STOCKHOLM, Aug 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry, has been named Best Capital Markets Technology Provider by the 2017 Technology Innovator Awards, presented by Corporate Vision (CV) Magazine. This marks the second consecutive year for Itiviti as a winner of the CV Technology Innovator Awards.

Corporate Vision is dedicated to working around the clock to shine a spotlight on the brightest, best performing and most deserving companies and individuals from around the business world. The mission of the CV Technology Innovator Awards is to recognize and celebrate the talented individuals, teams and firms that form the backbone of the dynamic technology industry. The awards aim to cast a light on the tireless efforts, innovative thinking and commitment shown by the industry leaders.

"I would like to congratulate Itiviti on their return to the winner's circle at the CV Technology Innovator Awards," said Laura Hunter, Awards Co-ordinator, Corporate Vision Magazine. "Technology is vital to everyday life, therefore it has been a real pleasure to be able to showcase those dedicated to making innovations happen, including the team at Itiviti."

The CV Awards are decided by a combination of votes gathered from the magazine's network of respected industry partners, together with its own in-depth and rigorous in-house research process. Each award is carefully scrutinized, from a nominee's region to their performance over the past 12 months, their commitment to innovation, their methods and even their competition.

"In our highly competitive industry, public acclaim by independent, authoritative sources is always welcome, which adds to our pride and satisfaction for becoming a repeat winner at the CV Technology Innovator Awards," said Jonas Hansbo, Chief Strategy Officer, Itiviti. "While our technology and solutions have received several prestigious awards in the past, we see this as a confirmation for Itiviti's overall strategic direction and industry leadership."

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry. Trading firms, banks, brokers and institutional clients rely on Itiviti technology, solutions and expertise for streamlining their daily operations, while gaining a sustainable competitive edge in global markets.

With 13 offices and serving more than 400 clients worldwide, Itiviti has a track record of delivering innovative financial infrastructure solutions covering all asset classes, across geographies and regulatory landscapes. We offer highly adaptable platforms and solutions, enabling clients to stay ahead of competitive and regulatory challenges.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.

www.itiviti.com

For further information, please contact:

Jonas Hansbo

Chief Strategy Officer, Itiviti

Tel. +46-70-652-51-93



Christine Blinke

Chief Marketing Officer, Itiviti

Tel. +46-739-01-02-01

