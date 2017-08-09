Pentahotels Announces Promotion of Ben Thomas to Regional Director pentahotels UK

FRANKFURT, Germany, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Pentahotels, the innovative lifestyle hotel group, has promoted Ben Thomas to the position of Regional Director pentahotels UK, effectivefrom 1 June 2017. In his new role, Ben will take over from Andrew Munt, who was promoted to Vice President Operations for the group earlier this year. Ben will now be responsible for all hotel operations and management within the region.

Since joining the hotel group in 2014, Ben has contributed significantly to the success of pentahotels in the UK, overseeing the launch of two new hotels in his previous role as Cluster General Manager, pentahotels Birmingham & Derby hotels. With various qualifications and certifications as well as an advanced diploma in hospitality management, Ben will continue to cultivate strong relationships with the talented teams across pentahotels' various properties in the UK and further strengthen the group's global market presence.

On the announcement of his appointment, Andrew Munt said: "With such a proven record of success since joining pentahotels, Ben is absolutely the right individual to lead the UK in to its next chapter. His sound strategic and commercial approach will prove incredibly valuable at this time. I am delighted to hand the region over to Ben and am excited to see how it evolves under his unique leadership style."

Pentahotels represents a new generation of hotelsoffering modern-minded individual and business travellers comfort and style in a relaxed atmosphere. Known for its unique interior design and unconventional business attitude, the lifestyle brand stands for true innovation in the industry's four-star segment. With 28 hotels across seven countries over two continents,thehallmark of the hotel chain is the pentalounge - a combination of lounge, bar, café and reception - that stands out with its "living room" look and feel. For further information and bookings, please visithttp://www.pentahotels.com. Follow us on facebook.com/pentahotels for our latest news.

