Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Date of Board Meeting

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO. LTD.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 0576)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") will be held on August 23, 2017 (Wednesday) at the address of principal place of business of the Company in the People's Republic of China for the purpose of considering and approving, amongst others, the announcement of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended June 30, 2017 and the recommendation of distributing an interim dividend.

By Order of the Board

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

Tony Zheng

Company Secretary

Hangzhou, the PRC, August 9, 2017

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHAN Xiaozhang, Mr. CHENG Tao and Ms. LUO Jianhu; the non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. WANG Dongjie, Mr. DAI Benmeng and Mr. ZHOU Jianping; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are: Mr. ZHOU Jun, Mr. PEI Ker-Wei and Ms. LEE Wai Tsang Rosa.